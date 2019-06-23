2 hospitalized after serious crash in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Easton sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the scene at the intersection of Bay Road and Summer Street around 4 p.m. found a BMW into a tree and a pickup truck into a utility pole, according to police.

The driver of the BMW, a 71-year-old woman, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with “serious abdominal trauma,” police said.

The passenger, a man in his 70s, was taken to a local hospital with a chest injury.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old Easton man, was not seriously injured.

Public works and utility crews responded to make repairs to the utility pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Additional photos from MVA at Bay Rd and Summer St. Two injuries, one transported by Medflight and one ground ambulance ⁦@townofeaston⁩ ⁦@EastonJournal⁩ ⁦@EastonMAPatch⁩ ⁦@BenPaulinJGPR⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dps0VNEjX6 — EastonMAFire (@EastonFire) June 23, 2019

