2 hospitalized after serious crash shuts down both sides of I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered serious injuries following a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 93 in Wilmington Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 5:15 a.m. found a pickup truck had struck a tree on the southbound side, just south of exit 41.

The driver, a 50-year-old Methuen man, was taken to Lahey Hospital, while his 38-year-old male passenger, also of Methuen, was flown to Tufts Medical Center.

Officials shut down Interstate 93 in both directions while they transported the two men.

The northbound side of the highway reopened around 6 a.m., while all lanes on the southbound side reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Med flight helicopter has cleared the scene on 93. Highway has been reopened to traffic. Use caution in the area of exit 41. #WilmingtonMA #MAtraffic — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) May 6, 2019

I93 is closed in both directions in the area of exit 41 due to serious motor vehicle crash while Med Flight is on scene. #wilmingtonma #MAtraffic — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) May 6, 2019

