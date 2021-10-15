BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a steam pipe ruptured in a nine-story plant in Boston on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews arriving at 165 Kneeland St. around 9:45 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the building, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

All members have been ordered to stay out of the building.

Gas has been shut off until the steam leak gets isolated.

This is the second time firefighters have responded to the plant in two weeks.

On Oct. 4, crews battled flames on multiple floors of the building.

No additional information has been released.

Per order of Incident Command , all members are to stay out of the building. Until the steam leak is isolated, the gas to building is off from outside. pic.twitter.com/v20bZ12l7x — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 15, 2021

At approximately 9:45 Companies are working at 165 Kneeland St. A ruptured steam pipe in the 9 story steam plant. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/nTTMqg9DEq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 15, 2021

