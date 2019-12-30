TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a pickup truck barreled into a Taunton car wash, crushing another vehicle with a woman inside on Sunday.

Surveillance video of the incident at Prestige Car Wash off Route 44 shows the truck speeding in reverse before it slammed into a self-service bay and landed on top of a red car.

Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter says a woman was in the car and a man was outside of the car at the time of the crash.

She was transported to the hospital and treated for a concussion, scrapes and bruises.

The driver of the pickup truck was also hospitalized as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the truck’s accelerator became stuck, according to Dexter.

The incident remains under investigation.

