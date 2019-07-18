2 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Oxford Thursday night.
Crews responding to the scene at the intersection of Route 20 and Pioneer Driver found a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to police.
Both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS officials.
The road was temporarily closed to traffic.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
