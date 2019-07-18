2 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Oxford Thursday night.

Crews responding to the scene at the intersection of Route 20 and Pioneer Driver found a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, according to police.

Both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS officials.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

M/V crash involving tractor trailer and pick up truck. RT 20 at Pioneer Dr. with injuries road temporary closed EB. pic.twitter.com/Y9paauA7fH — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) July 19, 2019

