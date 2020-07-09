2 hospitalized after wild crash leaves car on top of truck in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured after a wild crash left a car perched on top of a pickup truck in Rockland Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Centre Avenue found a white sedan with heavy damage to the driver’s side teetering on the bed of a pickup truck outside a building, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Two people were extricated and transported to South Shore Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital respectively.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Earlier, Rockland Firefighters responded to an MVC in the area of 100 Centre Ave. 2 occupants were extricated by Rockland Firefighters and were transported to South Shore and Boston Childrens Hospital by Rockland ambulances. The incident is under investigation by RPD. pic.twitter.com/HUh9tGeWy3 — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) July 9, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)