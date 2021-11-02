BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a police officer, were hospitalized following a three-car crash involving a cruiser in Brookline on Tuesday morning.

The police cruiser was stopped at a red light at 155 Harvard St. when it got rear-ended, according to Brookline police.

The impact sent the cruiser into a third vehicle, police said.

The officer and a second person were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police added.

The crash remains under investigation.

155 Harvard St 3 car MVA involving BPD cruiser. 2 transported including police officer for minor injuries. Police cruiser stopped at the red-light at 155 Harvard St and was rear-ended. As a result of this contact cruiser was pushed into 3rd vehicle. Crash under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MVUwKKcG8U — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)