BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a police officer, were hospitalized following a three-car crash involving a cruiser in Brookline on Tuesday morning.
The police cruiser was stopped at a red light at 155 Harvard St. when it got rear-ended, according to Brookline police.
The impact sent the cruiser into a third vehicle, police said.
The officer and a second person were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police added.
The crash remains under investigation.
