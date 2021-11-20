ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Abington overnight, police said.

Firefighters responding to a reported crash on Washington Street found a heavily damaged vehicle that had rolled onto its side.

Emergency crews had to extricate the two people who were inside the vehicle, according to Abington fire officials.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

