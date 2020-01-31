2 hospitalized following carbon monoxide incident at elementary school in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident that prompted an elementary school in Marblehead to close Friday.

Emergency crews responding to Coffin Elementary School around 7:45 a.m. on Turner Road decided to evacuate the building after getting high readings of carbon monoxide coming from the malfunctioning boiler, Marblehead Public Schools said.

Only staff and one student were in the building at the time of the evacuation, school officials added.

Two maintenance staff members who had been working in the boiler room were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

EMTs checked out staff who felt they had carbon monoxide symptoms.

The administration informed parents as they were dropping their children off that school would be canceled for the day.

Students that walked or had already been dropped off were put in a Marblehead school bus to keep warm before being taken to Samuel C. Eveleth School, where parents were called.

