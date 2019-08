BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a collision between a moped and car late Saturday night.

The collision occurred on Washington St. in Boston’s South End.

Officers say one person is in serious condition.

Boston police are investigating what caused the crash.

No additional information has been released.

