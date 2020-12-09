2 hospitalized following crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Brockton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Reynolds Memorial Highway and Pleasant Street around 5:45 a.m. found two cars involved in a crash, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

A Brockton woman suffering severe injuries and a man, who sustained undisclosed injuries, were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where their current conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

