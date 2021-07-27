DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Dartmouth on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 850 Faunce Corner Road around 7:15 p.m. discovered that a 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by an 18-year-old East Freetown woman collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by a 37-year-old Dartmouth man, according to Dartmouth police.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while the man was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with less serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

