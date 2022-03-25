FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Falmouth on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on John Parker Road just before 6 a.m. learned that a 2007 GMC Canyon failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in the GMC striking a 2010 Kia Sportage at an intersection with Clark Street, according to Falmouth police.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The GMC rolled over as a result of the crash but the driver was uninjured, police said.

A male passenger in the GMC became trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel.

He was also transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information has been released.

