LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a crash at an interection in Lakeville on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Lakeville Avenue found a heavily damaged vehicle and a minivan that had front-end damage.

Three people were injured in the crash, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

A juvenile male was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and an adult male was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

This is the second crash at the intersection in two days, firefighters said in a tweet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Second crash in this intersection in 2 days. Today: 3 injuries, including juvenile male to Hasbro and adult male to Rhode Island Hospital. Yesterday: 1 adult to Good Sam. pic.twitter.com/nCwsy577R9 — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) August 13, 2021

