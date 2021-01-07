ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Rockland Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Hingham Street and Commerce Road found two people suffering from minor injuries, according to Rockland fire officials.

They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A truck sustained significant front-end damage in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

This morning Rockland Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident at Hingham St and Commerce Rd. 2 patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries by Rockland and Hingham ambulances. No other information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/XNFsiHrkDV — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) January 7, 2021

