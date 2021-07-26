WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Westboro early Monday morning.
Firefighters responding to a reported crash on Route 9 at the Speedway Plaza used hydraulic tools to free the occupants of a significantly damaged car.
They were transported to a local hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)