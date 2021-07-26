WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Westboro early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported crash on Route 9 at the Speedway Plaza used hydraulic tools to free the occupants of a significantly damaged car.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Westborough firefighters worked this motor vehicle crash with entrapment on Route 9 at Speedway Plaza this morning. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the occupants and fire department paramedics transported two injured patients to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/v5QHhC9Tpl — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) July 26, 2021

