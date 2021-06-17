HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a 10-wheeler in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Hooksett Rd. and Main St. around 8:49 a.m. found a Honda CR-V and a 10-wheeler involved in a crash.

The driver of the Honda, as well as a passenger, were taken to an area hospital, police said. Their names have not been released.

Hooksett Rd. was reduced downed to one lane for several hours as the Hooksett Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

