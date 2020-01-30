2 hospitalized following crash involving police cruiser in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a cruiser in Leominster late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on North Main Street just before midnight found a state police cruiser and a red car heavily damaged.

One person was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, while another person was transported to a hospital in Leominster, according to fire officials.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

