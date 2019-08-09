MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a police cruiser in Milford on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Medway Road transported two people to Milford Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Officers place evidence markers around a police cruiser and a sedan that sustained heavy front-end damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police at 508-473-1113.

