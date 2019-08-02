2 hospitalized following crash involving state police cruiser in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a state police cruiser in Duxbury early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of exit 11 on Route 3 southbound around 12:20 a.m. learned that a vehicle had struck the cruiser from behind in the breakdown lane, state police said.

The trooper inside the cruiser and the operator of the second vehicle involved were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police cruiser sustained damage to the rear, while the second vehicle was found badly damaged in a ditch.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

