2 hospitalized following crash involving tractor-trailer in Exeter, NH, traffic stalled

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 101 eastbound around 8 a.m. found a 2010 Subaru Forester, driven by 28-year-old Ashley Gendreau, heavily damaged after striking the trailer, driven by 70-year-old Jean Martin, according to a release issued by state police.

Troopers closed the stretch of highway for about an hour.

The increased raffic congestion led to a separate five-vehicle collision not far from the original accident, police said.

No one was injured in that crash.

The original collision is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Willett at 603-223-8490.

