2 hospitalized following crash on Route 27 in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized following a crash on Route 27 in Brockton on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the Route 27 overpass directly over Route 24 found two people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

They were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

Route 27 temporarily closed in both directions as police investigated the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

