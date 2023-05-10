BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized following a double shooting in Dorchester early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Emergency crews arrived on scene outside the Dublin House just before 12:30 a.m. It was one of two incidents that took place a quarter mile apart.

The entire area outside the Dublin House was taped off in the early hours. Investigators appeared to be focusing on a red car outside the bar on the corner of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street.

The two people who were injured are expected to survive.

At the same time, investigators blocked off Humphrey Street just down the road. A lot of crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the road.

Officers were walking the scene with flashlights and brought in at least one canine.

It is unclear if these two incidents are connected.

