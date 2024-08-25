BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a head-on crash in Bourne on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Longboat Road around 10:30 p.m. determined a 25-year-old Burlington woman in a Nissan Rogue had crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sierra head-on, according to Bourne police.

Both drivers were taken to off-Cape medical facilities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

