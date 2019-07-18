Leominster stabbing leaves 2 hospitalized

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Leominster on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at Carter Park found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his arm.

Police say the suspect, a woman, is also being treated for undisclosed but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

No additional details were immediately released.

