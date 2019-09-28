2 hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a car hit a pedestrian in Brighton early Saturday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Harvard and Brighton avenues.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

