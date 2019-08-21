2 hospitalized following Plympton rollover crash

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Plympton Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Route 106 at the intersection of Country Road and Main Street around 10:45 a.m.
One person was extricated with the Jaws of Life.
Both were transported to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)