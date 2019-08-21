2 hospitalized following Plympton rollover crash

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Plympton Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Route 106 at the intersection of Country Road and Main Street around 10:45 a.m.

One person was extricated with the Jaws of Life.

Both were transported to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

10:45am Plympton Firefighter/Paramedics responded to an MVA/vehicle on its side on County Rd (RT 106) at Main St. 1 pt was trapped in the vehicle. Jaws were used to extricate the pt. Kingston and Halifax FD assisted. 1 pt was tx to BI Plymouth and 1 pt to South Shore Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Zqb6WkALED — Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) August 21, 2019

