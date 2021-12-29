SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a serious crash in Swampscott early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Paradise Road around 2 a.m. found one car with significant front-end damage.

Two people were taken to a hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)