SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a serious crash in Swampscott early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Paradise Road around 2 a.m. found one car with significant front-end damage.

Two people were taken to a hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

