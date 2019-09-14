2 hospitalized following serious crash on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after two people were hospitalized following a serious crash on I-95 in Attleboro Friday night.

Police investigating the crash say that around 11 p.m. a 24-year-old Pawtucket, Rhode Island man was traveling Southbound in a 2009 Volvo C70 when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to crash and come to rest in the left and middle lanes. The man and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman also from Pawtucket, R.I., were thrown from their vehicle from the crash.

Moments later a 17-year-old driving a 2011 BMW 328xi struck the Volvo, police say.

The occupants of the Volvo were also struck but is unknown at this time whether they were struck by the BMW or their own vehicle when it was struck by the BMW.

The two occupants of the Volvo were both transported to the Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Troop H detectives, and Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

No charges have been filed at this time.

No additional information has been released.

