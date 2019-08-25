2 hospitalized following serious head-on collision in Madbury, NH

MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men were hospitalized following a head-on collision in Madbury, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, New Hampshire state police say.

Troopers responding to a report of a head-on motor vehicle accident around 1:30 a.m. on Route 155 found two vehicles with heavy front end damage in the middle of the roadway.

The drivers were identified as Thomas Martinez, 30, of Dover, New Hampshire, and Seamus Kirwan, 27, of Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Martinez was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kirwan was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles crossed the solid yellow causing it to crash into the other, state police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the accident is urged to contact Trooper M. Bailey at the New Hampshire State Police – Troop A Barracks at 603-223-8490.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)