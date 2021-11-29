TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a serious rollover crash in Taunton late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a car crash on Myles Standish Boulevard around 11 p.m. found a 2016 Audi A6 had rolled onto its roof, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh and Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, and a passenger, a 52-year-old woman, were found pinned inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters at the scene, Walsh and Bradshaw said.

The passenger was transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the same hospital, where he has since been treated and released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

