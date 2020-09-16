2 hospitalized following serious rollover crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to a hospital Wednesday night after they were involved in a rollover crash in Wellesley.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene on the southbound side of Route 95 near where it intersects with Route 9 found the dark-colored vehicle overturned on its roof, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.