2 hospitalized following serious rollover crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to a hospital Wednesday night after they were involved in a rollover crash in Wellesley.
Emergency crews arriving to the scene on the southbound side of Route 95 near where it intersects with Route 9 found the dark-colored vehicle overturned on its roof, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
Sgt. Gallagher and Officers Griffin, DeBernardi and Gaffney along with Wellesley Fire and Rescue assisted the @MassStatePolice with a rollover crash on Rt. 95 south at Rt. 9 earlier tonight. 2 people were transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/bgEGc6lusz
— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 17, 2020
