2 hospitalized following serious Roslindale crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized following a serious crash in Roslindale Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the multi-car crash on Washington Street.

At least one of those victims was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)