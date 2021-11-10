BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Boston late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Deering Road around 11 p.m. found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

They were transported to area hospitals, Boston EMS.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information has been released.

This shooting occurred about a mile away from where a barricaded suspect opened fire at officers, wounding three of them on Tuesday.

Officers returned fire and authorities say the suspect was fatally struck on Ferndale Street.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

