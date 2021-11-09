BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Tremont Street before 2 a.m. found two people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

They were transported to the hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

Officers taped off the crime scene and could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

No additional information was immediately available.

