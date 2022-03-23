BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in East Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting in the area of Border and White streets around 2:30 a.m. found two people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to a hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

