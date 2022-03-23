BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in East Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting in the area of Border and White streets around 2:30 a.m. found two people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to a hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox