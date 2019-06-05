FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Fitchburg early Wednesday morning.

Paramedics responding to the area of Brigham Park around 1 a.m. transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

The severity of their injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)