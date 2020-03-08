2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation from Holliston fire

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from a fire in Holliston on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a structural fire on Carl Road found two individuals in the home, according to a tweet from the Holliston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The two residents were taken the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

