BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton police cruiser was involved in a car crash at Montello and School Streets Friday afternoon.

Brockton police say the crash happened around 4:52 p.m. when an officer was on his way to another call.

Both the officer and civilian driver were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

