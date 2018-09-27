2 hurt, 1 seriously, in head-on crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a serious head-on crash in Raynham late Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 1958 Broadway near the Easton line for a report of a crash around 11:15 p.m. found two badly damaged vehicles that had collided, according to the Raynham Fire Department.

A 51-year-old Taunton man, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was seriously injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

A 39-year-old Walpole woman, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2716.

