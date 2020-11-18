2 hurt after fire rips through New Bedford garage

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt and one was hospitalized after a fire tore through a backyard garage in New Bedford Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene on Hamling Street and worked quickly to knock down the flames and contain the damage.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

