BOSTON (WHDH) - A NESN trailer fell onto an SUV in Brighton late Monday night, leaving two people hurt and the driver’s side of the vehicle crushed.

Emergency crews responding to the corner of Market and North Beacon streets around 11:45 p.m. found the trailer resting on top of the driver’s side of the SUV.

One of the two occupants inside the SUV had to be extricated with the help of the Jaws of Life, according to the Boston Fire Department.

In a statement, NESN said, “We regret that there was an accident late last evening involving the NESN portable production stage, which is used for our pre- and post-game shows, while the stage was being transported back to Watertown by our regular local towing company operator.”

The statement continued, “NESN is working to gather more information from the towing company as well as from local authorities. But our most important concern is for the well-being of the two individuals we understand to have been involved in the accident. We also wish to express our gratitude to local police and fire/rescue units for their immediate and effective response to the accident.”

The two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the trailer reportedly refused treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

