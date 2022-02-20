BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Mattapan overnight, police said.

The shooting took place on River Street, according to Boston police.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be okay, police said.

Police believe the shooter and two victims all knew each other.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

