2 hurt after SUV crashes into woods in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt after a car crashed down an embankment and into the woods in Lynnfield on Tuesday.

Video from SKY7-HD showed crews working to tow the silver SUV out of the woods.

Officers responding to a report of an SUV that had tumbled off of a private drive and went down a steep embankment in a housing complex off of Route 1 found two people injured and assisted in taking them to the hospital, officials said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

