BOSTON (WHDH) - A trailer fell onto an SUV in Brighton late Monday night, leaving two people hurt and the driver’s side of the vehicle crushed.

Emergency crews responding to the corner of Market and North Beacon streets around 11:45 p.m. found the trailer resting on top of the driver’s side of the SUV.

One of the two occupants inside the SUV had to be extricated with the help of the Jaws of Life, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the trailer reportedly refused treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)