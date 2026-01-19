CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested and two people were taken to the hospital after a stolen car crashed into a building near Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge Monday afternoon, according to Cambridge police.

One person inside the building suffered serious injuries.

Police said they tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street when they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen to Boston police a short time beforehand. The vehicle involved then took off down Albany Street at a high rate of speed, but officers said they did not pursue it because of safety concerns.

Minutes later, several 911 calls reported that a car had smashed into a building nearby, at the intersection of Albany Street, Waverly Street, and Erie Street. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Fire officials said that despite the crash, damage could have been much worse.

“Just like a curtain wall,” Cambridge fire chief Kenny Albert said. “No structural damage. And water was shut off to the building temporarily so that we can isolate a water leak.”

Cambridge police are investigating the crash.

