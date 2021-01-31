2 hurt in Douglas crash that split vehicle in half

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Douglas on Saturday night.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls for a two-car crash on Route 16 near the Webster/Douglas town line just before midnight found a car split in half, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima lost control while driving and crossed the center line.

The Nissan, driven by a male out of Uxbridge, then struck a 2016 Mercedes traveling west that was being driven by a female from Southbridge, officials said.

The Nissan was split in half when officers arrived at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

