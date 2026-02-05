AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt in a crash into a home in Avon early Thursday.

A car slammed into the front door of a house on Page Street before 1 a.m.

The front door was ripped out and the siding was damaged; a window and the mail box were also broken.

Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)