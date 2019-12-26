2 hurt, others feared buried alive after avalanche sweeps across ski trail

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An avalanche has swept across a ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt. Two people were hurt and police fear others may be buried in the snow, citing witnesses.

The avalanche occurred mid-morning Thursday while many holiday skiers enjoyed mountain sunshine the day after Christmas. A police spokesman said it was an avalanche of considerable size.

The dpa news agency reports that heavy snow in recent days has raised the avalanche danger to level 3, meaning significant danger.

The two slightly injured people were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.

