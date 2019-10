HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women were rescued after their car fell in a hole at a construction site in Harwich, officials said.

Fire officials said crews were working on a gas line at the intersection of Depot Road and Denise Lane when a driver veered off into a ditch.

Firefighters pulled two women, who were not seriously hurt, out of the car.

